Springdale teen putting ice skating skills to test at The Jones Center

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Springdale teen hopes will bring the heat at a national ice skating competition.

Dominika Vargas, 13, has been skating since she was three.

She will be putting her skills to the test at the 2022 National Qualifying Series in Texas.

She is one of 24 girls nationwide in the intermediate ladies competition.

Vargas’ Coach Toni Miller says what people see on TV might look easy, but it takes countless hours of work to get there.

“The repetitions of jumps, the repetitions of spins, the repetition of programs, over and over, takes a special person, and that special person is Dominika,” Miller said.

“I’m skating two programs so I would really like to skate two clean programs with no mistakes,” Vargas said.

Vargas will take to the ice this October 14.

If she qualifies, she will be invited to a national skating camp in California, opening the door to future international competitions.