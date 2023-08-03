SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A rising senior at Har-Ber High School had the opportunity to serve as a senate page in the U.S. Capitol this summer.

Nora Shitandi served as one of 48 senate pages who prepared the senate chamber, distributed documents to senators’ desks, assisted in cloakrooms and supported chamber staff.

“I was honored to be chosen as a senate page, and I was proud to represent Arkansas in Washington, D.C. My experience surpassed my expectations, as every day on the job felt surreal. I was able to see legislators debating and passing bills while aiding the functions of the Senate, and that is an experience I will never forget,” Shitandi said.

The 17-year-old rising senior from Springdale earned her appointment to the position from U.S. Senator John Boozman (R-AR).

“I’m proud of the work Nora did to support the Senate. She had a front-row seat to a unique lesson on American government that I am hopeful will encourage a lifetime of civic engagement. Arkansans can be proud to have been represented by her in this prestigious program,” Boozman said.

Shitandi will be serving as senior class president and debate captain at Har-Ber High during this school year. She also participates in mock trial, model United Nations, congressional debate and Arkansas Student Congress.