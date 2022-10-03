SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Downtown Springdale Alliance and City of Springdale will host a free community event at Luther George Park this Friday, October 7, at 11 a.m. to kick off the redesign of the park located in downtown Springdale.

According to a press release, speakers will include Mayor Doug Sprouse, Downtown Springdale Alliance Executive Director Jill Dabbs, Luther George’s son Rick George and others. Speakers will begin at 11:15 a.m.

The event is open to the community, with local food, entertainment and programming planned until 1 p.m. Lunch will be provided by local restaurants, with a performance by the Don Tyson School of Innovation Jazz Band and programming by the Latin Art Organization of Arkansas, the Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese and Lisa Academy Springdale.

Luther George Park is located at 300 Park Street in Springdale. Parking is available at the northwest corner and southeast corner of the park.