SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People in Springdale will soon have recycling pick-up every week as the city changes its trash management company from Waste Management to CARDS.

However, one resident we talked to is worried about the new services.

David Gentry has been a Springdale resident for six years. He, like other residents, was caught off guard last week when the city announced it was changing trash companies.

“We weren’t kept in the circle at all. They just threw them up on us without saying anything,” said Gentry.

Gentry says he found out thanks to a pamphlet found in his trash can. However, he still has other questions.

“They had the dates for the holidays and stuff in. And then, they said they would be picking up after the holidays, and that’s all we know,” said Gentry.

Gentry says as much as he’s confused, he says he is worried for his neighbor who needs help taking out the trash.

“He can’t even get out there to do his trash, and they haven’t talked to him about anything yet. The other guys come to his driveway walk up there and get his trash for him. I don’t know if the next one’s going to do it for him or not,” said Gentry.

Gentry says he can help him if needed, but just wants to know what’s going on.

“They should at least inform us. Like I said, they’ve kept us in the dark,” said Gentry.

“I’ve talked through my family. We’ve talked through how we’re going to deal,” said Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse.

Sprouse says the contract with Waste Management ends at the end of November. He says this change will bring improvements like recycling every week and more yard waste options.

“I think it’s a good option for our folks. It’s much more cost-effective, and I think much more convenient,” said Sprouse.

He also says people need to be patient with the change.

“It’s always a big change when your provider changes for residents. We tried to make this as painless as possible,” said Sprouse.

Sprouse says you can find out more information on packets received with bins and on the Springdale Water Utilities website. He also says if you have any more questions, reach out to CARDS or the mayor’s office.