Springdale to hold 2021 USA Pump Track Championship

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Springdales Runway Bike Park was chosen as the site for the 2021 USA Pump Track Championship. Today it was the host site for one of the qualifiers for all age groups.

Aaron Cooke is the event director for Velo-Solutions and he says this event is one of many qualifying events spaced out around the county. Saturday the Runway Bike Park Pump Track hosted a professional Red Bull qualifier, and Sunday it was opened to amateurs of all ages ranging from 5-years old to moms and dads.

Cooke says This event has pulled in people from all across the county and when it came to picking sights for the qualifiers Springdale was a no-brainer. 

“Springdale Arkansas is a very unique location. Because the Jones center when they set out to build this pump track they just decided they were going to have a world-class pump track, best in the world track, so this is a must-stop anywhere in the United States.”

Those who qualify today will be invited to the Pump Track Championship set for September back here in Springdale.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

