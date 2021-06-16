Springdale to host Natural State Criterium Series

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Natural State Criterium Series starts this summer with four nights of races in downtown Springdale that start and end at Shiloh Square at 106 W. Emma Avenue.

According to a news release from Downtown Springdale, races begin with a coached clinic for beginners which will teach handling skills, proper racing etiquette and tactics.

This will be followed by three different levels of racing from beginner to the final event which may have local pros getting involved. The events are USA Cycling-sanctioned races.

“The Natural State Criterium premiered in Northwest Arkansas in 2017, hosted by Bike NWA. We are so excited to bring it back to Springdale for the summer of 2021 with big dreams of it being a five-day series in all the NWAdowntowns in 2022,” Executive Director of Downtown Springdale Alliance Jill Dabbs said.

The event takes place on July 14 and 28, and August 11 and 18. Each race takes place in downtown Springdale and starts at 5 p.m.

Riders can register here. Registrations fees range from $20 to $30.

Criterium Clinic

Led by pro road cyclists and coaches Ernie and Schotti Lechuga

5 p.m. 20 minutes

$15

Level C (Categories 4/5 men and women)

5:30 p.m.

30 minutes

$20

Level B (Categories 3/4 men and women)

6:10 p.m.

40 minutes

$25

(Cash payout to the top 3 males and top 3 females)

Level A (Open men and women)

7 p.m.

50 minutes

$25

(Cash payout to the top 5 males and top 5 females)

More information about the event can be found at downtownspringdale.org.