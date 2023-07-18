SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale is set to host the first-ever senior pickleball tournament in Northwest Arkansas.

The tournament is for people 50 years or older. There will be different age brackets and skill levels for people to compete in.

The tournament aims to help raise money for the local nonprofit hub of hope. It helps people who have been victimized by human trafficking.

Organizers of the tournament say they wanted to use this event to help bring local support to a good cause.

“You’re going to keep your money local here,” said tournament organizer Doug Stavig. “You are going to provide benefits to our charity. So we really would like local people to come and support local events and local charities.”

The tournament is set for August 4-6 at the Springdale Recreation Center.

Registration is open until July 27. Registration can be found here.