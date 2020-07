SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The school board will require face coverings for the upcoming school year.

The Springdale school board voted to adopt a Face Covering policy for all teachers and students in the district, with the option to amend the policy later, as needed.

This is just now coming in as the district holds a special meeting tonight on new school policies.

Check out our full list on cities around the area.