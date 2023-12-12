SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — More than $330,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds will go towards scholarships for job training in Springdale.

The Springdale City Council passed a resolution gifting the money to the Business and Industry Training Trade School in Springdale.

The school offers hands-on industry training for a tuition cost.

The money will help it provide 50 scholarships over the next three years to high school students as well as people in need who are interested in training.

The city council also approved improvements for the Tyson Sports Complex and J.B. Hunt Park.

The dugouts at Tyson are getting new benches, and both parks are getting new fencing.