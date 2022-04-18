SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On April 18, the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management released preliminary findings from the recent tornado that struck Washington County.

According to that report, the preliminary damage assessment found that 164 homes in Washington County were affected by the EF-3 tornado. Of those homes, 57 were destroyed or received major damage.

When asked about the cost, ADEM stated that it only deals with levels or categories of damage at this stage of assessment. These categories include destroyed, major damage, minor damage, or affected.