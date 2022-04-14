SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Springdale announced that it has partnered with Ozark Regional Transit to establish a temporary, emergency route to connect residents living in the area affected by a recent tornado.

According to a press release, the temporary Powell Street route started on April 11 and will run until May 6. The route runs “from the significantly-impacted neighborhood around Powell St. to key locations in Springdale.”

Carry-on restrictions are eased for this temporary service but the public is asked to purchase items within reason and with courtesy to other passengers. For all other available routes, please visit https://hubs.la/Q017MYR-0.