Springdale Veteran’s Memorial announces design competition winner

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A winner has been announced for the Springdale Veteran’s Memorial design competition.
According to its press release, the Springdale Veterans Memorial organization has chosen a design by Connor O’Shea from Chicago.
O’shea beat out 34 other designs in the competition that started last October.
O’Shea won a $5,000 cash prize and his design will be added to Springdale’s J.B. Hunt Park to recognize and honor those who’ve served.
