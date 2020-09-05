Springdale VFW to receive grant to help veterans in need

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Some veterans will now be able to get the assistance they are looking for.

The Springdale VFW Auxiliary and the VFW Post received a grant of over $30,000 to provide aid for veterans in need.

A spokesperson for the VFW Auxiliary in Springdale said because of the pandemic fundraising has been easy.

“We’re going to be able to help more veterans every month for the next year with this money. We’re very, very grateful,” said Dorothy Cardiel, senior vice at VFW Post 29 Auxiliry.

The VFW Post 2952 and Auxiliary encourage anyone interested in helping veterans to contact them regarding eligibility.

If you are a veteran and have served overseas, the VFW is here and active in Washington County to support you and provide comradery and purpose in helping your sisters and brothers.

Click here or here to find out more or call Dorothy Cardiel at 479-601-1319 or the Post Commander, Wade Tharrington, at 571-334-1681 wadetharrington@yahoo.com.