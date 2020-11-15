Springdale Walmart to close Sunday afternoon through Monday for cleaning

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart announced Sunday that it will close its Springdale, AR Supercenter location at 2004 S Pleasant St. at 2 p.m.
The location will remain closed through Monday, November 16 to allow third-party cleaning crews to clean and sanitize buildings as well as store associates to restock products.
The store is expected to reopen on Tuesday, November 17 at 7 a.m.
When the announcement was made, a Walmart spokesman cited protecting associates and customers as the reason for the closure.
“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. When the store reopens Tuesday morning, we will continue conducting associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will continue to be provided with facemasks and gloves.
These protocols are in addition to the extensive measures we’ve put in place during the pandemic to help protect our associates and customers, including installing sneeze guards at registers, customer metering and social distancing measures and enacting an emergency leave policy for associates who are unable or uncomfortable coming to work. Additionally, through the help of our health ambassadors, we will continue requiring customers to wear protective facial coverings while inside the building.
“We will continue working closely with elected and local health officials, adjusting how we serve the community while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates in mind.”
More information can be found on the retailer’s COVID-19 response site.
