Springdale woman, 31, dies from COVID-19

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 31-year-old Springdale woman dies from COVID-19.
According to Benton County Coroner Daniel Oxford, the Marshallese woman died Tuesday.
This is the 15th death reported in the county due to the virus.
Oxford said the woman had underlying health conditions.
As of today, the ADH reports 539 active cases of COVID-19 in Benton County.
- Massive beehive removal from Tennessee house goes viral on social media
- AR: 9,000+ filed for unemployment — week ending 6/6
- Searcy family enters cat fight with city over pet bobcat
- ADOT raising speed limit on highways and interstates
- George Floyd’s daughter offered full scholarship to Texas Southern University