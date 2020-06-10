Springdale woman, 31, dies from COVID-19

News

by: Megan Wilson

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 31-year-old Springdale woman dies from COVID-19.

According to Benton County Coroner Daniel Oxford, the Marshallese woman died Tuesday.

This is the 15th death reported in the county due to the virus.

Oxford said the woman had underlying health conditions.

As of today, the ADH reports 539 active cases of COVID-19 in Benton County.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers