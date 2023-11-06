WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Springdale woman was arrested over the weekend after allegedly delivering fentanyl and possessing multiple other drugs.

Alisa Lynn Blankenship, 55, was arrested Nov. 4 in connection to a controlled drug buy operation as well as a traffic stop in Greenland that yielded various narcotics.

A preliminary report says that during the month of October, detectives with the 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force DTF purchased fentanyl from Blankenship during a controlled drug buy operation with the assistance of a confidential informant.

The informant purchased fentanyl with money provided by the DTF.

A search conducted at Blankenship’s residence on Oct. 30 yielded 0.1 gram of fentanyl, 0.96 grams of ecstasy, digital scale, broken glass pipe, small bottle with fentanyl residue, burnt aluminum foil containing fentanyl residue and several baggies containing fentanyl residue.

She is accused of delivering fentanyl, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a drug premises in connection to the drug buy.

Blankenship spoke to police and admitted to having fentanyl and ecstasy as well as drug paraphernalia. The report says that she was read her Miranda Rights but does not specify that she was arrested at the time.

Days later, on Nov. 4, Blankenship was pulled over by police who located more drugs.

The report from the incident says that an officer with the Greenland Police Department observed a car with expired plates and initiated a traffic stop.

The officer approached the vehicle and noted a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The driver was identified as Blankenship, and she did not have a valid driver’s license.

“Blankenship’s hands were visibly shaking, voice unsteady, and pulse could be visibly seen in her neck area,” the report said. She stated that she was aware of “a couple active warrants out of surrounding towns.”

In the process of Blankenship exiting the vehicle, a device she identified as a fentanyl pipe was located. She then admitted to the officer that there was fentanyl in foil in her purse and a small baggie containing fentanyl in her bra.

A search of her vehicle yielded a THC pen, two THC capsules, three shroom capsules and a piece of foil containing possible fentanyl among other drug paraphernalia.

She’s accused of possession of fentanyl, possession of shrooms, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Blankenship is being held on a $2,500 bond and has a court hearing scheduled for Dec. 4 in Washington County.