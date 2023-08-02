WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Springdale woman arrested for murder earlier this year has pleaded not guilty.

Shawnalyn Lang, 33, was found and arrested in Houston on June 14 for the murder of Richard Dill, 74. She’s charged with first degree murder.

Lang is accused of stabbing Dill to death on May 28, according to an affidavit.

“As far as the investigation goes, we do know that the suspect in the case did know the victim. They were friends. We do not know of any other relationship other than they were friends. The suspect would frequent the victim’s apartment,” Sgt. Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department said.

Lang’s next court date is scheduled for Jan. 25, 2024. She’s being held on a $750,000 bond.