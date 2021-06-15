Springdale woman dies, two injured in single car crash

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Springdale woman died and two men were injured in a single car crash east of Pea Ridge on June 14.

According to a report from Arkansas State Police, a vehicle was headed west on Highway 72 when it drove off the road at 9:35 p.m and hit a fence with two passengers inside.

Cheryl Vicnair, 41, of Springdale died as a result of the accident.

The report says the car struck a culvert which caused it to go airborne. When it hit the ground, it caused the car to spin and roll into a ditch.

The two other victims were taken to Northwest Medical Center for their injuries, according to the report.

The report says weather was clear and road conditions were dry.

