Springdale woman hit, killed by vehicle on Thompson Street

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle while attempting to cross Thompson Street in Springdale on Monday, August 23, according to a fatal accident report from Arkansas State Police.

According to the report, Trista Marion, 43, of Springdale, was crossing Thompson Street, east to west, onto Shady Grove Road, at around 11:22 p.m. on Monday.

Marion was reportedly struck and killed by a vehicle traveling south on Highway 71B/Thompson Street.

According to the report, the vehicle, a 2017 Nissan, “entered the intersection having the right-of-way with a green light and struck the pedestrian that was crossing on the red light.”

At the time of the incident, the report lists the weather condition as clear and the road condition dry.

