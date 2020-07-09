Springdale woman shot by officer arrested

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The woman who was shot by a Springdale police officer after police say she pointed a shotgun at him was arrested.

Sina Doctor is charged with three counts of aggravated assault, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

Back in May, police responded to a call at Doctor’s home in Springdale.

A witness said Doctor was holding an unloaded shotgun and threatening to shoot people.

Police say she pointed the gun at an officer, so the officer shot her.

The Washington County Prosecutor reviewed the incident and determined the shooting was justified.

Doctor is now in the Washington County Jail on a $5,000 bond.