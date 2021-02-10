Springdale women become first Marshallese nursing students at NWTI

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Margaret Petueli and Verginia Abo are making history at the Northwest Technical Institute as the first two Marshallese nursing students.

The students say they are also making history in their families as the first to go into healthcare, and some of the few in their community to join the field.

“It is hard to see not a lot of Marshallese in the healthcare because it’s a lot harder for us to understand the medical terms,” Petueli said.

While nursing has been in the back of Petueli and Abo’s mind for some time now, they both said the pandemic played into the decision to pursue it.

“We’ve lost a lot of people from the Marshallese community so it kind of motivated me to go through the whole process,” Petueli said.

For Abo, it hits especially close to home.

“Since my mom passed away over the summer with COVID-19, I really decided to take it seriously and go into it,” Abo said. “I was usually the one translating for her whenever she was admitted to the hospital.”

Director of Nursing, Dr. Debra Walker said it’s important for both students to be in the nursing program, not only for their community but also their teachers and classmates.

“We’re learning how to approach a Marshallese patient from them, how to communicate and get those thoughts across from nursing- crossing those cultures,” Dr. Walker said.