Springdale working to add handicapped parking in downtown district

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale City Council is making changes to its downtown area after a problem with the parking situation was pointed out.

There are no handicap parking spaces in the downtown district.

City Council Member Kevin Flores says this was clearly not an intentional choice that was made when designing downtown, and it’s an issue that should be corrected quickly.

“I’m sure this is a simple process and one that we’re more than happy to take care of,” Flores said. “And again, this highlights the importance of communication with our constituents to city hall and city hall to our constituents.”

Flores says there is no set timeline for having handicap spaces added downtown.

He reminds citizens that they can always reach out to city hall with ideas to improve the city.