Springdale’s ‘Chickin, Peelin’ and Politickin’ brings in big names from around Arkansas

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale hosted its annual “Chickin, Peelin’ and Politickin'” on October 7.

The event brought together big names of business and politics in the state. It is the biggest of its kind in the state.

Senators, congressmen, local elected officials, and Gov. Asa Hutchinson came out.

“We’ve got 600 people here tonight. Business, politicians, it’s just a great chance to come together, just network, make relationships, build those relationships,” said President Bill Rogers of the Springdale Chamber of Commerce. “That’s what the chamber’s all about.”