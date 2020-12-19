Springfield Fire crew goes through great lengths to spread holiday cheer to a Mercy patient

News

by: Chris Six

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Springfield Fire Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Truck 8 with the Springfield Fire Department was called to Mercy Hospital Friday afternoon, not to tend to an emergency, but to spread holiday joy to patients.

According to a Facebook post, the crew wished a patient named Brody and their family happy holidays from a ladder hoisted outside Brody’s window.

“Our communities go to great lengths to show each other we care – even during a pandemic. These firefighters climbed their way into many hearts this week,” Mercy shared on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers