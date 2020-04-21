Springwoods Behavioral Health launches Telehealth PHP and IOP services

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springwoods Behavioral Health has launched its new Telehealth service, enabling virtual visits for patients to participate remotely in their Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) and Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP).

Telehealth allows patients to receive high-quality care from a clinician, from their home.

Telehealth uses a user-friendly, HIPAA-compliant video platform that fosters connectivity and supports patient and clinician interaction, including advice, education, intervention, monitoring.

Teleheath is acessible using a phone, tablet or computer.

Springwood’s PHP and IOP programs are comprehensive treatment programs that are designed to assist patients in developing a plan for physical, mental, and spiritual recovery.

The Intensive Outpatient Program provides treatment for adults struggling with mild to moderate psychiatric or emotional disorders.

Patients participate in group therapy for three hours a day, four days per week from 9 a.m. to noon and is offered Monday through Thursday.

The Partial Hospital program is designed for patients who need more intensive therapy and is offered five days a week from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with 30 minutes for lunch.

For information about scheduling appointments, or to make a referral, please contact the Intake Department at 888-521-6014 or visit their website.