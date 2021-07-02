Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson reportedly fails drug test, putting Olympics bid in jeopardy

Sha’Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the women’s 100-meter run at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Eugene, Ore.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

(NEXSTAR) – Standout U.S. sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson’s trip to the Olympics is in jeopardy after she tested positive for a prohibited substance, according to multiple reports.

The Jamaica Gleaner first reported that Richardson could miss the games after a positive test for an unnamed, prohibited substance disqualified her Olympic trials performance earlier this month.

Cincinnati Enquirer reporter Tyler Dragon also reported the failed drug test, quoting a source who told him that the substance was actually marijuana, not steroids, and she could face a 30-day suspension.

Sha’Carri Richardson did not use steroids, according to a source. Richardson is facing a 30-day suspension for testing positive for marijuana. https://t.co/abQRiOJkEV — Tyler Dragon (@TheTylerDragon) July 2, 2021

Richardson, who was set to compete in the Diamond League in Stockholm on Sunday, won’t be running this weekend, according to Reuters. Her name was not listed on the entry sheet for the Women’s 200M, which she was expected to run.

On Thursday, Richardson tweeted cryptically, “I am human.”

Richardson put on an eye-opening show at the Olympic trials June 19 in Eugene, Oregon — blowing away the field in the 100-meter semis in a wind-aided 10.64 seconds, then again in the final in 10.86.

With her performance, the 21-year-old out of LSU picked up a spot in the Olympics and a national title, but a positive drug test could disqualify the event.

The victory had track fans buzzing over a possible showdown with the Jamaican world champion, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.