SPSF of Benton County announces school supply drive

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Benton County has announced it’s annual school supply drive.

COVID-19 has impacted many single-parent families and with school approaching, you can help relieve some of their worries by donating school supplies for them and their children.

The development director for SPSF said they are providing donations and scholarship dollars for at least 300 students this fall.

“We can also help pay their rent, utility bills, groceries, things like that to help get them through some of the hard times and struggles while they’re in school,” Development Director Krystle Goodwin says.

Donations can be dropped off at the SPSF office in Bentonville.

Available drop off dates and the list of donation items can be found on their website.