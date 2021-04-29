Square 2 Square Bike Ride returns May 1

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Parks and Recreation, along with Bentonville Parks and Recreation announce the return for Square 2 Square Bike Ride on May 1.

The 30-mile ride will start at Walker Park in Fayetteville and travel north along the Razorback Greenway, ending in downtown Bentonville, adjacent to the Bentonville Square.

A virtual ride option is being offered during the month of May in addition to the in-person event. The virtual ride offers riders the opportunity for participants to complete a 15-mile or 30-mile ride between May 2 and May 31.

The in-person leisure style ride will start at Walker Park, near Walker Park Splash Pad, between 7 and 10 a.m., with finisher festivities occurring between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the finish line location in Bentonville.

COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place for participants and spectators, which include staggered start times, mask wearing and social distancing.

With nearly 1,500 riders, the Razorback Greenway will be crowded on the day of the ride. Please use caution or avoid the trail during this time.

For more information, visit Fayetteville’s Parks and Recreation Department website or call 479-444-3463.