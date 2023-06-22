HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Staffing shortages within the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, has left the Huntsville School District without school resource officers.

In a statement the Madison County Sheriff, Ronnie Boyd, said he made the tough decision to no longer fill the district’s SRO positions because of their struggle to recruit and retain deputies. You can read the full statement below:

Statement from Madison County Sheriff’s Office

Benjamin Rightsell has multiple kids attending the Huntsville School District. Rightsell said having an armed officer in the buildings that’s trained to work with kids is important for their safety.

“I kind of prefer having some sort of support there, but I do support the sheriff’s decision because it’s a big county and they have a lot going on,” said Rightsell. “I know they have a bunch of open positions.”

Huntsville Police Chief, Todd Thomas, said they have a harder time recruiting new officers than larger law enforcement agencies as well. Yet right now, he said they’re fully staffed and willing to step in and help the school district.

“Both the city and the school district feel this is very promising,” said Chief Thomas in a statement about his department taking over the SRO roles. “Mayor Dotson met with the Wage and Salary Commission Wednesday afternoon and was given the approval for the new SRO positions.”

Huntsville School District’s Superintendent, Dr. Jonathan Warren, said he fully expects SRO’s to be in the schools by next year.

“The Huntsville School District is committed to ensuring the safety of our students,” said Dr. Warren. “We are actively exploring all possibilities in providing an SRO presence in our buildings.”

Police Chief Thomas said the final approval for the city to fill the district’s SRO positions will take place at the Huntsville City Council meeting on July 10.