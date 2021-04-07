St. James Food Pantry feeds immigrant families

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local organization is doing its part to help immigrant families.

The St. James Food Pantry partnered with the Arkansas Immigrant Defense Foundation to feed 161 immigrant families.

They used CARES Act money from UAMS and the Walton Family Foundation.

Luis Paganelli Marin of the Arkansas Immigrant Defense, says it helps immigrant families greatly impacted by the pandemic. “They are disproportionately affected by the pandemic and its economic effects,” Paganelli Marin said. “For example, they may have had to do a mandated quarantine or they weren’t able to work, so that takes money out of their pockets, and money away from their groceries.”

Each family today received a box with different foods such as fresh meat and milk.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers