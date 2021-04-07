St. James Food Pantry feeds immigrant families

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local organization is doing its part to help immigrant families.

The St. James Food Pantry partnered with the Arkansas Immigrant Defense Foundation to feed 161 immigrant families.

They used CARES Act money from UAMS and the Walton Family Foundation.

Luis Paganelli Marin of the Arkansas Immigrant Defense, says it helps immigrant families greatly impacted by the pandemic. “They are disproportionately affected by the pandemic and its economic effects,” Paganelli Marin said. “For example, they may have had to do a mandated quarantine or they weren’t able to work, so that takes money out of their pockets, and money away from their groceries.”

Each family today received a box with different foods such as fresh meat and milk.