St. John’s extends hoops coach Anderson’s deal through 2027

NEW YORK (AP) — St. John’s has given Big East Conference coach of the year Mike Anderson a six-year contract extension through the 2026-27 season.
The university announced the deal after Anderson delivered consecutive winning seasons in his first two years.
Financial terms weren’t disclosed.
The Red Storm posted a 16-11 record this past season, including a 10-9 mark in the conference after being picked ninth in the preseason coaches poll.
It marked the first time St. John’s finished with a league record of .500 or better since 2014-15.