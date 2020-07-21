St. Louis couple who wave guns at protesters charged with unlawful use of weapons

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis couple who made national headlines after waving guns at protesters are charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon. If convicted they could spend up to four years in prison.

This has been a hot topic since it happened June 28th in the Central West End.

Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner has charged Patricia and Mark McCloskey.

Mark McCloskey had this reaction Monday night.

“This has gotten to be outrageous,”said Mark McCloskey.

Gardner said, “It is illegal to wave weapons in a threatening manner at those participating in nonviolent protest, and while we are fortunate this situation did not escalate into deadly force, this type of conduct is unacceptable in St. Louis.”

In the video there’s seems to be little doubt the two were waving guns at the crowd as the protestors moved down the street to deliver their message to Mayor Lyda Krewson at her home after she read the names and addresses on Facebook live of people who wanted to defund police. The McCloskey’s and other attorneys indicate they were following the Castle Doctrine.

Criminal defense attorney Jay Kanzler defined the Castle Doctrine as, “You are capable of defending your property against trespasses and you can use deadly force in certain circumstances.”

Mark McCloskey said, “The prosecutor, the circuit attorney has apparently decided her job as a prosecutor isn’t to keep us safe from criminals but to keep the criminals safe from us. It’s a bizarre upside-down world.”

Meanwhile, Missouri’s Attorney General Eric Schmitt said he’s stepping in to have the case dismissed, “A political prosecution such as this one would have a chilling effect on Missourians exercising the right to self-defense,” said Schmitt.

McCloskey said, “I’m not going to be bullied, I’m not going to be intimated.” Missouri’s Governor Mike Parson indicated he would pardon the couple.

