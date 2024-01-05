ST. LOUIS – There’s a face mask recommendation taking place Friday morning from the St. Louis City Health Department Director as respiratory illnesses rise in the area.

The city Health Department Director, Dr. Matifadza Hlatshwayo Davis, said that respiratory illness data is showing significant increases and that more precautions are needed to avoid straining our healthcare system. Davis is recommending that all residents wear face masks when indoors in public spaces and in crowded environments where social distancing is not possible.

This recommendation comes after authorities shared that cases of flu, RSV, and COVID-19 are all increasing. We’re told that while these viruses aren’t new nor are they more deadly than in the past, the rapidly rising number of cases and hospitalizations is cause for concern.

In St. Louis County, flu cases show a 64% increase over a week ago. Positive RSV cases are up 46% from the prior week, and COVID cases reveal a seven-day average of 183 reported cases per day. That’s lower, though, than the 217 cases a day we saw leading into Christmas.

Dr. Hlatshwayo Davis added that the masking recommendation is not something she takes lightly; rather, it is data-driven.

“When you look at the numbers, they are all up – 2 historically,” Dr. Matfiadza Hlatswayo Davis said.” “And we expect COVID-19 to be up after the major holidays that we had, and the combined effect is dramatic so this is something that is important for me as your director of health.”

Authorities point out that vaccines are available for the flu, RSV, and COVID. Health experts hope that if people abide by the masking recommendation, the case numbers and hospitalizations for these illnesses will drop in the coming weeks.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.