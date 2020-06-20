St. Louis Juneteenth march begins where slave case was heard

A man holds up a sign across the street while people gather on the steps of the Old Courthouse as part of a Juneteenth commemoration, Friday, June 19, 2020, in St. Louis. Juneteenth is the holiday celebrating the day in 1865 that enslaved black people in Galveston, Texas, learned they had been freed, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A march commemorating Juneteenth in St. Louis on Friday began at the most appropriate of places — the Old Courthouse, where Dred Scott’s lawsuit played out, a legal setback that galvanized efforts to free the slaves.

A mixed-race crowd of several hundred people turned out on a hot day to mark Juneteenth, the traditional commemoration date of the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.

This year’s celebration is especially meaningful as protests continue over police brutality aimed at African Americans.

Dred Scott lost his case for freedom, but the ruling helped lead to the Civil War and the ultimate freeing of the slaves.