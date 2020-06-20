St. Louis Juneteenth march begins where slave case was heard

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A march commemorating Juneteenth in St. Louis on Friday began at the most appropriate of places — the Old Courthouse, where Dred Scott’s lawsuit played out, a legal setback that galvanized efforts to free the slaves.
A mixed-race crowd of several hundred people turned out on a hot day to mark Juneteenth, the traditional commemoration date of the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.
This year’s celebration is especially meaningful as protests continue over police brutality aimed at African Americans.
Dred Scott lost his case for freedom, but the ruling helped lead to the Civil War and the ultimate freeing of the slaves.