St. Paul Community Center renovations complete

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Renovations of the St. Paul Community Center are finished.

THe city dedicated the facility today and the building has been around since 1890.

After receiving a state grant fro $75,000, the city decided to make it ADA compliant.

“It’s really a nice looking building now and it’s safe and of course we fixed it so people can get in and out with ease,” St. Paul Mayor Nina Selz said.

It was a true community effort. St. Paul volunteer firefighters were contractors on the project.

