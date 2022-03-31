FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Stacker.com recently released a report naming the richest billionaires in each state across the US.

The report notes that the U.S.’s wealthiest billionaires are mostly concentrated within just a couple of industries: finance and investments, and technology. Other wealthy sectors include food and drink, fashion and retail, and media and entertainment.

Some of the names in Arkansas’ top five should be familiar to many residents of The Natural State. The billionaires below are ranked by net worth as of March 31:

#5. Warren Stephens. Net worth: $2.9 billion (#1,069 wealthiest in the world), residence: Little Rock, source of wealth: investment banking.

#4. John Tyson. Net worth: $3.0 billion (#1,039 wealthiest in the world), residence: Springdale, source of wealth: food processing.

#3. Johnelle Hunt. Net worth: $4.9 billion (#602 wealthiest in the world), residence: Fayetteville, source of wealth: trucking.

#2. Rob Walton. Net worth: $67.8 billion (#19 wealthiest in the world), residence: Bentonville, source of wealth: Walmart.

#1. Jim Walton. Net worth: $69.1 billion (#17 wealthiest in the world), residence: Bentonville, source of wealth: Walmart.

According to Pew Research Center data, people in the U.S. became more critical of billionaires between 2020 and 2021. Although support for individual billionaires like Elon Musk or Bill Gates is relatively strong, many Americans view the ultra-rich—as a group rather than as individuals—negatively.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2026.