Stalking students with AirTag

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – University of Arkansas students are worried unknown individuals are stalking them, and the student says the stalker is using new Apple technology to do so.

The student I spoke with discovered an Apple Airtag attached to the front bumper of her friend’s car.

Airtags are equipped with a GPS tracker and are designed to help you find your keys or maybe a wallet for those who don’t know.

But in this case, it was used to help someone find out where she was headed.

Already as women, we are already scared to go outside at night and walk alone. I didn’t want to go out after that; when I found that out I was just afraid to leave my house,” says the student.

Friday morning, this university student got in her car, and her iPhone alerted her that there was an Apple Airtag somewhere nearby. Days before, the same thing happened to her friend.

“She found inside her bumper, someone had broken her bumper and slipped it inside,” said the student.

The student wants to be left anonymous out of fear of her stalker retaliating for sharing this story.

The student says she reported this incident to the Springdale police. Springdale police tell us this case is still waiting for approval, and there is not much they can share.

The community outreach and involvement officer for UAPD says they have never had a report like this with an electronic tracking device. However, he worries it could become more of an issue.

”If you don’t make a report, we can’t follow up, and it will keep happening,” Allen Porter.

The student says she’s glad this is on the school radar, but she says more can be done on the universities end.

“There need to be more cameras in the parking lot and on the street because honestly, I haven’t seen them anywhere I park,” says the student.

University police say one of the best ways any students could protect themselves is by downloading the SafeZone app. There you can call for help, find a safe zone and even report an anonymous tip.