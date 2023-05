FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is right around the corner.

May 13 marks the day when letter carriers nationwide collect nonperishable food donations.

All you need to do is leave a donation in a bag next to your mailbox. The donations are taken to local food pantries.

The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive has collected more than 1.8 billion pounds of food in 30 years. It is the nation’s largest single-day food drive.