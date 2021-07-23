Standoff leads to officer-involved shooting in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A standoff at the McDonald’s on Joyce Boulevard has led to an officer-involved shooting.

According to Sgt. Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department, at 3:27 p.m. July 23, police attempted to arrest Skylar Houston, 29, from his car at the McDonald’s on Joyce Boulevard in Fayetteville.

Murphy says when officers tried to arrest Houston, he refused to leave his car and put a gun to his head. Officers backed off and the Crisis Intervention Unit was called.

After around 7 hours of negotiations, law enforcement opted to deploy tear gas to drive him out of his car.

According to Murphy, when the gas was deployed, Houston came out with a weapon in his hand and weapon to his head.

Officers shot Houston with pepper balls, but they were not effective.

Murphy says Houston attempted to enter Cleo’s Furniture adjacent to McDonald’s. At that point, officers used deadly force to stop him from entering the business.

Houston was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.

Nobody else was injured.

Houston was booked April 1 for possession of more than 8 lbs. of meth and drug trafficking.

Lt. Paul Pillaro with the Lowell Police Department says Houston is a former officer with the department.

A Facebook post from the department shows Houston was named Officer of the Year in 2015.