SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Naturals announced three additions to their 2022 promotional schedule Wednesday, including Star Wars Night and two bobblehead giveaways.

According to a press release, Star Wars Night will return to Arvest Ballpark on June 3 for the first time since 2019 and will feature a post-game fireworks show as well as the team wearing special Star Wars-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off online during the game with all the proceeds going toward a local charity.

In addition to Star Wars Night, the two bobbleheads being given away will be those of Andrew Benintendi and Nick Pratto. The first 1,000 fans attending the August 6 game will receive a Benintendi bobblehead, while the first 1,500 fans on August 20 will receive a Bratto bobblehead.

These one-of-a-kind bobbleheads will join a giveaway lineup highlighted by a Replica Championship Ring on June 4th as well as a Bobby Witt Jr. Bobblehead on July 9th, and a Strike Fauxback Bobblehead on July 23rd.

For a complete list of promotions and partners for the upcoming season, please visit www.nwanaturals.com. All game dates and promotions are subject to change.