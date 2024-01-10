ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Disney Concerts will present “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert” later this year at the Walmart AMP, according to a news release.

Attendees can watch the film while a live orchestra performs composer John Williams’s score with the film.

The concert will be held on Friday, Dec. 6. Gate will open at 6:30 p.m. with music starting at 8 p.m.

Ticket prices range from $12 to $55 and they will go on sale at noon on Friday, Jan. 12.

Tickets can be purchased at www.amptickets.com, by calling 479-443-5600, or in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or the Walton Arts Center Box Office 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays.

For the Walmart AMP’s full 2024 schedule, click here.