ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Disney Concerts will present “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back” live in concert at the Walmart AMP on September 8.

According to a press release from the Walmart AMP, concert-goers will be able to watch the film while a live orchestra, featuring members of the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas, performs John Williams’ score from the film.

The release says tickets are on sale to the public now. Standard prices range from $22-$65 plus applicable fees.

Tickets and add-ons can be bought here, by calling 479-443-5600 or in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. or the Walton Arts Center Box Office 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays.