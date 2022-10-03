ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Loloft, a new startup helping small companies complete online orders, is opening a flagship location in Downtown Rogers.

According to a press release, Loloft is a new concept offering physical space to store or handle products by creating a shared office space with private micro-warehouse units ranging in size from 150 square feet to 5,000 square feet, according to a press release.

The climate-controlled warehouse will provide shipping receipt and unloading services, loading dock access and daily carrier services at the 28,000-square foot space alongside the railroad tracks in Downtown Rogers.

Loloft Exterior Render (4Media).

Loloft Interior Hallway (4Media).

“Initially, we thought that Loloft would primarily attract small e-commerce companies that are fulfilling orders in their garages but looking to expand into a commercial warehouse space,” said CEO Brendan Howell. “But we’re also finding large companies wanting to use our space as last-mile delivery micro-hubs because they can quickly and cost-effectively place product near customers to achieve same-day delivery timeframes.”

Loloft will offer meeting rooms with high-speed WiFi, phone booths, with flexible terms starting at three months.

Loloft is planning on opening its flagship location on Nov. 30.

“Pre-sales are strong, with over 52 percent of our available inventory already committed,” Howell said.

According to the press release, members include small e-commerce companies moving out of their garages, startups working on hardware projects, Walmart vendors, and national brands wanting flexible micro-warehousing solutions within proximity of retail stores.

“The team at Loloft is excited to be part of the fledgling startup community in Northwest Arkansas,” Howell said. “We’re helping to enable early-stage companies by providing access to flexible space and building a community of like-minded entrepreneurs who can leverage our technology, commercial partners, and capital connections to help grow their businesses.”