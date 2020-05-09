State aims for 2% of Arkansas tested

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson described his goal to have 2% of the state tested for COVID-19 by the end of May.

In a press conference Saturday, Hutchinson announced that more than 1900 tests had come in already today and while that is a good number to hit, more daily tests are required to hit the 60,000 tests or 2% threshold.

The Arkansas Department of Health encourages people to call their physicians if they are experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19 and then they will decide if further testing is necessary.

