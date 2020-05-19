State announces extra pay for thousands of long-term care facilities

FILE – In this April 10, 2020, file image made from video, a lab technician dips a sample into the Abbott Laboratories ID Now testing machine at the Detroit Health Center in Detroit. Federal health officials are warning about potential accuracy problems with the rapid test for COVID-19 used at thousands of hospitals, clinics and testing sites across the U.S., including the White House. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The state increases funding for staff at long term care facilities.

Nearly nine million more dollars will be paid out to workers this week.

In all, the state is allocating $21 million to a total of 8,000 employees across the state.

“Many of our staff have volunteered for extra shifts covering for coworkers who might have contracted the virus or their family members have contracted the virus and they’ve made family sacrifices to be at work,” said Rachel Bunch, exec. director, Arkansas Health Care Association.

The Arkansas Department of Health announced today that it will test every resident and every worker at all long term care facilities in the state starting in June.