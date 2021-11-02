State anticipating approval of Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Kids between the ages of 5 and 11 are a step closer to getting the green light for the COVID-19 shot.

The FDA approved the Pfizer vaccine for that age group and now it’s up to the CDC to sign off. The agency is set to meet Tuesday.

The State Department of Health says clearance from both agencies is needed for the COVID-19 shot to be approved for that age group and for physicians to start administering it.

The ADH says it is expecting to receive 66,600 doses through the state program and 40,000 doses through the federal program initially.

Pediatricians will get their shipments first and then pharmacies and other clinics.

“A lot of parents have been waiting patiently for it… because it is a lower dose I hope it gives parents more confidence that it is a more appropriate dose for that age…To where there is less chance of any problems with it,” Medical Arts Pharmacy, Pharmacist, Julie Stewart.

The dosage children will receive is a third of the adult dose and the packaging is different as well.

Once approved, children could get the shot as soon as Wednesday.

Stewart says with many schools removing or making masks optional in schools it’s important for children to be eligible for the COVID-19 shot.

The pharmacy is expecting many calls to come in once the vaccine is approved. It is getting ready for the rush.

“We did pre-order, we hope to receive those shipments a week or two weeks after the announcement of the approval. In the meantime, we are planning some appointment blocks,” said Stewart.

Their initial shipment is for about 300 doses. Stewart says demand will determine how much they will order going forward.

The pharmacy is also working with Fayetteville public schools and planning to schedule some on-site vaccination clinics to help get kids vaccinated.