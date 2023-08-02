CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The state of Arkansas has requested a delay for a trial involving a Mulberry teacher accused of sex charges involving a minor.

Hiedi Oliver, 41, was arrested on March 16 and charged with two counts of distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

The victim, a 17-year-old, said in an interview that he and Oliver had exchanged nude photos and that he had spent a night at her home in January.

He did not say that there was any sexual contact, but he told investigators that they had discussed meeting up with each other to have sex at a later date.

Oliver admitted that she had received at least two graphic pictures from the minor and that she had sent him sexual pictures of herself. She later pleaded not guilty.

Her trial was originally set for Aug. 8. Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Homes requested a continuance for the trial, claiming that the state has not yet received the images that are the subject of Oliver’s charges.

The state is requesting that the trial be delayed for 30 days to allow the images to be made available to the prosecutors for use as evidence.