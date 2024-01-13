FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Auditor of State Dennis Milligan located more than $6,000 for two Fort Smith police organizations on January 9, according to a news release.

“As we approached Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, I asked my team to look for police departments in the state that have unclaimed property,” Milligan said. “As we did, I noticed that both the Fort Smith Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge and the Fort Smith Police Department had a substantial amount of money owed to them.”

Milligan found $4,300 for the FOP and about $2,000 for the police department.

These findings are a part of a statewide initiative called the “Great Arkansas Treasure Hunt.” This initiative is dedicated to finding unclaimed properties owed to Arkansans.

Unclaimed property can be any number of financial items, such as insurance premium overpayments, uncashed checks, contents of safe deposit boxes, unreimbursed utility deposits and more.

When owners abandon an account and the holder of the property cannot locate the owner, properties are submitted to the Auditor of State’s office. The Auditor’s office is required to return these properties back to citizens.

To see if you have any unclaimed property in Arkansas, click here.