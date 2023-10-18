GRAVETTE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Residents in Gravette are complaining about traffic congestion following the opening of the Bella Vista Bypass. The city has received a significant financial boost to address the issue.

Mayor Kurt Maddox stated that the state has allocated over $3 million to the city to help with the traffic alleviation project. Additionally, a private donor has pledged to contribute a substantial amount to the project, pending council approval.

The surge in semi-trucks and cars, which followed the opening of the Bella Vista Bypass, had led to major traffic concerns in Gravette, prompting the city administration to seek a viable solution to ease the growing congestion.

Working in collaboration with the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the city is gearing up to implement a comprehensive plan that aims to revamp the critical juncture of Highways 72 and 59. Maddox emphasized the key aspects of the project, shedding light on the significant improvements it is expected to bring about.

“Where 72 highway and 59 highway intersect, it will increase the lanes through there, so that turning radius will be bigger, and it will also add a new stoplight to that area versus just a four way stop, which is what we have now”, said Maddox.

City officials and ARDOT will meet next week to finalize the project and finalize logistics.