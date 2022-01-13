State certified 33 businesses as minority or women-owned business enterprises in 2021

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Last year, the state of Arkansas certified 33 businesses as minority or women-owned business enterprises through the Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) Certification Program, Arkansas Economic Development Commission (AEDC) officials announced.

With the addition of these 33 businesses, there are now 326 businesses in the state that have received MWBE certification, according to a press release.

We are so proud of the 33 businesses that pursued their certification in 2021. Having the certification under their belt, combined with their ability to use it for their marketing advantage, definitely sets these businesses apart when competing for government contracts. We hope certification may open many opportunities for business with the government or the private sector. Esperanza Massana Crane, Director of Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise

Businesses that are certified under this program receive access to a statewide network of support services including workshops, webinars, vendor classes, customized technical assistance, B2B networking, and notification of bid opportunities, as well as opportunities for doing business with AEDC partners in state and federal government, higher education, lending institutions and the private sector. In addition, state government purchases of up to $40,000 can be made without competitive solicitation if using a certified MWBE.

The newly certified minority-owned business enterprises include:

AML Transportation LLC, Little Rock

Ardnov Consulting, LLC, Sherwood

DLT Logging, LLC, Monticello

G&SP Consultants LLC, Little Rock

Infinity Therapy, LLC, Benton

Kenneth Caswell, LLC DBA: Peaceful Pines Farm, Pine Bluff

Kingdom Made Treats LLC, Jacksonville

Mathis Rentals, LLC, Blytheville

MD Doyne Construction Company, Little Rock

Peregrine Integrated Management, Inc., Sherwood

Phoenix Energy, LLC, Little Rock

Platinum Drywall Inc, Little Rock

Position CPR LLC, Sherwood

Safe Way Tax Service LLC, Conway

Sojaded Makeup and Collection, Little Rock

Therapeutic Focus, LLC, West Memphis

Tidwell-Xpress LLC, North Little Rock

Total Landscape Solutions, LLC, North Little Rock

The newly certified women-owned business enterprises include:

Attorney’s Title Group, PLLC, Little Rock

Campbell Ward, LLC, Little Rock

Capitol Partners, PLLC, Little Rock

Cove Street Consulting, LLC, Little Rock

Crowley’s Ridge Therapies, Inc., Wynne

Designs Group Consulting, Hot Springs Village

G2CFO LLC, Little Rock

Humbard Contracting Inc., Green Forest

Insight Engineering, PLLC, Little Rock

Orchid Communications, Fayetteville

Quality Analytics Associates, Inc., Bono

The Event Group—Catering Division, Inc., Fayetteville

Verbal Eyes LLC, Little Rock

VP Medical Consulting, LLC, Benton

Whitney S. Consulting LLC, Bentonville

The MWBE Certification Program, which is administered through the MWBE Division, is a review process designed to ensure that a minority or women-owned business is owned, controlled, and operated by the applicants and meets the eligibility criteria of the program.